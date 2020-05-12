‘The Devarakonda Foundation’ reaches 14,477 Families

After Vijay Devarakonda donated Rs 25 lakhs for ‘The Middle Class Fund’ to help the needy in this coronavirus crisis, several friends, fans and his ardent followers donated for ‘The Devarakonda Foundation’. The donations reached Rs 1.33 crores in just 16 days and the foundation managed to help 14,477 families across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in this quick time. This is surely a remarkable achievement and the foundation is helping to get the basic food essentials for the needy.

The entire core team who have been working hard will take rest and a small break before taking this forward. The Middle Class Fund was started aiming to help 2000 families but they could help 14,000 plus families because of the donations that poured in. Vijay Devarakonda is a happy man for serving so many people during this tough time and he is personally overlooking the activity. The entire data is uploaded on the web portal. Vijay Devarakonda will resume work for Fighter soon. Puri Jagannadh is the director and the film releases next year.