Chiranjeevi’s daughter to float an OTT Platform

Mega Producer Allu Aravind floated an OTT platform ‘Aha’ which was launched recently. He is busy producing a bunch of web-based shows for the platform. The latest news we hear is that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela is busy working on an OTT platform. Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to feature in one of the web series produced by her. Sushmitha is currently busy making all the arrangements for the platform and is in plans to produce a number of interesting shows and web-based movies. More details are expected to be announced officially very soon.

