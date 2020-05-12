Naidu decries hacking of mangrove forests in Kakinada coast

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly objected to the YSR Congress Party government resorting to hacking of Coringa mangrove forests near the Kakinada coast in an indiscriminate manner. They were filling soil in place of mangroves. Naidu, in a Twitter message, deplored how the government was the least bothered though the United Nations Organization had also advocated for protection of the mangroves.

Chandrababu raised concerns on the future safety of people of Kakinada town in times of cyclones if the YSRCP removes the mangroves which act as safety wall during natural calamities. He also asked about security for the poor people if houses are constructed in such places.

The TDP has expressed their solidarity to ‘Save Mangrove’ campaign of students who are protesting against destruction of mangrove forests which were being developed as the first shelter bed along the coast from Srikakulam to Godavari districts. The mangrove strengthening was going on since the 1996 super cyclone. The mangroves were badly required to prevent coastal erosion. Eucalyptus trees being developed as a second shelter bed in coastal areas should be also be protected.