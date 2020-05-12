Amazon in talks to acquire AMC Entertainment

AMC Theatres which happens to be one of the largest multiplex chains of the globe is in huge financial crisis because of the coronavirus hit. All the multiplexes are closed from the past couple of months which heaped up the problems further. As per the ongoing news, digital and retail giant Amazon is reportedly in talks to acquire AMC Theatres. The stock prices of AMC surged more than 26% yesterday. The stocks saw a decline of 70% after the start this year. AMC is the largest theatre chain in North America, Canada, and the UK.

Amazon is in plans to expand their business by acquiring AMC so that they can screen their original films on the silver screen. AMC is not in plans to reopen the theatres anytime soon. Neither Amazon nor AMC Entertainment responded about the deal. Several top news dailies reported that AMC is on its way to bankruptcy. Amazon Studios is producing original films and television shows and it would be a wise deal if they take over AMC.