How could you arrest gas leak victims, asks Devineni Uma

Senior TDP leader Devineni Uma fumed at the YSRCP dispensation for arresting the gas leak victims and villagers of R R Venkatapuram. In his latest tweet, Devineni Uma slammed the Jagan government for its insensitivity in arresting the gas leak victims who were protesting for a just cause. “The toxic gas leak in Vizag had killed 12 people and hundreds of people were hospitalized. Children and women were found unconscious on the pavements. The state government has not arrested even a single official of LG Polymers, but the government arrested against villagers. Cases were booked against women. How could you arrest women? Their only fault was seeking justice. The government should immediately release all the people who were arrested and cases should be lifted against them.”

On Monday, the police booked cases against five villagers and seven CPI activists under the Sections 147, 447, 353, 188, 271 and IPC 51 (A). Interestingly, the police also booked a case against a ‘woman’ (name was not mentioned) who climbed the LG Polymers plant gate. The only woman who jumped over the gate is Lakshmi whose nine-year-old daughter Grishma died inhaling the deadly toxic fumes emitted from LG Polymers factory last Thursday. Grishma’s mother Lakshmi made her way to DGP Gautam Sawang and fell at his feet seeking justice. She wailed and sought relocation of the LG Polymers factory from R R Venkatapuram saying it can endanger the lives of people in future too if it allowed to continue its operation.