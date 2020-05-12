No Coronavirus impact on Telugu film budgets

The business of Telugu cinema got expanded after our filmmakers produced several universal films. Rajamouli’s Baahubali broke all the barriers and the stamina of Telugu cinema reached new heights. The final collections of Telugu films struggled to touch Rs 100 crore mark in the past but it is quite easier for many to cross Rs 150 crore mark. The non-theatrical rights of Telugu films too are getting huge deals after which several filmmakers are investing huge on the projects. With the coronavirus scare, the whole film industry is shattered and shut.

Veteran producers like Suresh Babu hinted that the industry would undergo a huge transformation after the coronavirus season comes to an end as the filmmakers will revise the budgets of their films. Suresh Babu warned that the filmmakers should work with discipline in the coming months to prevent wastage. But as per the latest update, the makers of several big-budget films of Telugu cinema are strict on their budgets. RRR is reaching final stages of shoot and the makers gave a free hand for Rajamouli to wrap up the remaining portions of shoot. Massive sets would be erected which was not a part of the plan earlier. The budget would be increased for the film with these additions but the makers are not worried.

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin project is planned on a budget of Rs 250 crores and the makers made no changes to the budget of the film. NTR and Prashanth Neel project is speculated to be planned on a budget of Rs 200 crores and there is no discussion about the budget cuts. All the upcoming films of Prabhas will be made on a massive budget because of the pan Indian image the actor attained. Several filmmakers are holding talks with Prabhas despite the coronavirus season. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is quoted to be made on Rs 100 crores and the makers did not slash the budget for the film even after the coronavirus scare.

On the whole, there is no impact of coronavirus on Telugu films that feature top actors.