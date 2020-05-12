Megastar and Trisha to work soon

Dusky beauty Trisha was roped in as the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next project Acharya. The actress left everyone in shock after the actress walked out of the project citing creative differences. Mega fans turned furious on Trisha and the actress was soon replaced with Kajal Aggarwal. Chiranjeevi recently took twitter and wished Trisha on her birthday. The actress too responded thanking the veteran actor for the wishes.

If the latest news is to be believed, Trisha will team up with Chiranjeevi soon in one of his upcoming projects. Chiranjeevi will work for Lucifer remake, Vedalam remake and a film in the direction of KS Ravindra (Bobby). There are strong talks that Trisha will be the leading lady in one of the films for sure. Lucifer has no scope for the female lead and she may romance Chiranjeevi in Vedalam remake or Bobby’s film. Trisha too is not in a mood to miss the opportunity this time which will surely give a huge boost for the career of Trisha.