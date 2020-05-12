Developed allergic cold, I am perfectly well now, tweets KTR

Putting to rest speculations over his health, IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday tweeted that he is perfectly healthy.

KTR was responding to his Twitter follower who expressed anguish over his health. “Disturbed to know that you were down with flu symptoms yesterday in Sircilla. Concerned about your health. You have been a Covid warrior since the virus engulfed us, unmindful of your health. Please reassure us about your health. You are our hope. Please take care,” KTR’s Twitter follower posted.

To this, the IT Minister responded, “Many thanks for your concern sir. Perfectly well now Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently.”

The minister recently visited Rajanna Siricialla district to take stock of Covid-19 situation there and called upon people to confine themselves to their homes to protect themselves from the pandemic. He had visited several containment zones including Khairtabad, Asifabad and Vijayanagar Colony, Mallepalli other areas under the GHMC limits which reported the highest number of new corona virus cases in Telangana. He reviewed the lockdown enforcement in these corona containment zones .