Subhashree Nayak inspires Chiranjeevi, video goes viral

Subhashree Nayak, Sub-Inspector of Malkangiri in Odisha, who went beyond the call of her duty by feeding a homeless mentally challenged woman has inspired the people across the country. In this cruel world when even kind words are difficult to come by, Subhashree Nayak has moved everyone.

Inspired by her kind gesture, Chiranjeevi had recently connected with Subhashree Nayak via a video chat and heaped praises on her for helping the homeless woman. On Mother’s Day, the Megastar lauded the humanitarian effort of Subhashree.

“Subhashreeji, it is very heartening and very heart touching when I saw the video of you feeding a mentally challenged woman. Express my gratitude and happiness for your noble gesture. What made you to react like that? I see a compassionate mother in you. Very inspirational work, keep it up,” he told Subhashree in his video conference.

He posted the conservation with Subhashree on Tuesday with the caption So delighted to chat with #Shubhasri ji ,the Odisha Cop who cares for citizens like her own.Salute her compassion. @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @DGPOdisha.

Even in the most challenging situations, there is no #Lockdown to the motherly instincts. Saluting ALL the Mothers in the world #HappyMothersDay.