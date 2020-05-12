High cement, liquor, current prices crippling people: ex MLC

Former MLC and TDP senior leader B. Chengalrayudu has demanded that the Jaganmohan Reddy government immediately take required steps to cut down the hiked prices in order to revive construction industry and ease the burden on all sections of people in Andhra Pradesh. The YSR Congress Party needs to fulfill its election promises which were made in plenty especially for poor people during the much publicized Padayatra of the Chief Minister prior to elections.

Chengalrayudu attributed the all-round misery and problems of AP people to the reverse policies of Jagan Reddy Government without any commitment to development, wealth creation and prosperity of different sectors of state economy. Cement prices were increased multiple times by the YSRCP Government in just one year with the price now standing at Rs. 395. Prior to Jagan Reddy rule, it was just Rs. 250. Now, the people were afraid of fresh rumours that the cement price was going to be further raised by Rs. 70 per bag over and above existing price of Rs. 395.

The former MLC deplored that the construction industry was stuck in a deepening crisis due to non-availability of sand and rising prices of cement. As a result, the masons, plumbers, electricians, construction workers and those depending on allied businesses were not able to earn their daily meals. Supply of poor liquor has hit the workers’ families very hard, causing them both financial loss and ill-health. Increase in liquor prices was also arbitrarily made, reflecting this government’s lack of sensitivity to people’s problems.

Mr. Chengalrayudu deplored that a poor family got electricity for several thousands of rupees with the government raising charges illogically on current bills. Moreover, the ruling party leaders were giving nonsensical logic that rising prices would discourage consumers from using excessive use of liquor, current and the like. Apparently, CM is going reverse to Darwinian theory of man-to-monkey evolution by turning all development projects and systems upside down.