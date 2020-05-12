Corona effect: After 66 years, towering Khairtabad Ganesh idol will be tiny at 1 foot only

Covid-19 has affected everything around us, killed people by the dozens, disrupted normal life, caused significant economic impact on financial markets and hurt all the sectors manufacturing, tourism, hospitality and travel. The virus has not spared the way we celebrate festivals whether Easter, Ugadi, Ram Navami, Ramzan and now Ganesh Chaturthi.

Though Ganesh Chaturthi is easily three months away from now (August 22), the festival may not be celebrated with the same fervour. The pandemic might play the villain this year and people might not be able to witness the pomposity this year.

Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of fervour across the state and especially so in Hyderabad. However, keeping in mind the social distancing norms that one has to follow, this year the celebrations may end up being subdued. In Hyderabad, Ganesh Chaturthi in Khairtabad is a one-of-a-kind experience. People from across the state and country come to see the grandeur around the celebrations during this period. Khairatabad holds a special place in the hearts of the people, the Ganesh idol is a cynosure of all eyes. However, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol will not be gigantic and towering as we have seen it for decades now.

Last year, the Sri Dwadashaditya Maha Ganapati stood at a height of 61 feet. The year before, the Khairtabad Ganesh idol stood at 57-feet. However, the Ganesh Utsav Committee has decided to keep the Ganesh Idol at a mere 1 foot in height. This is the second time in the history of the Ganesh Utsav Committee to keep the height of Lord Ganesha at one feet. It was in 1954 when the Ganesh idol stood at 1 foot. Further, the Ganesh Utsav Committee will not be holding the ‘Karra Pooja’ which was slated for May 18. Each year, at least 100 craftsmen will be employed from different states inlcuding Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to make the idol. This year due to Covid-19 effect, the Ganesh idol will not only tiny but the entire celebrations will be sombre, according to Ganesh Utsav Committee.