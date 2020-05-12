Rana reveals about his lady love

Rana Daggubati is inching towards his forties and there are several speculations linking the actor to his co-stars. The actor keeping an end for all these rumors posted the picture of his lady love. This came as a huge surprise after Rana posted the picture of ‘Miheeka Bajaj’ along with him. He captioned saying ‘And she said Yes :)’.

Soon, Rana is flooded with congratulatory messages. Rana seems to be in neck-deep love and an announcement about his wedding is awaited. Rana Daggubati wrapped up the shoot of Aranya which will release soon. His next project Viraata Parvam is in the final stages of shoot.

And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iu1GZxhTeN — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 12, 2020