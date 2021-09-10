Despite Jagan’s diktat, YSRCP leaders involved in shady land deals

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have taken a serious view of the spate of land grab attempts by his MLAs and even ministers. He has reportedly asked his intel wing to keep a tab on the land grab by his party leaders, including MLAs and ministers. He has also reportedly taken a serious view of the land settlements done by his party functionaries.

Recently one of the former MLAs was arrested for resorting to land settlements and financial irregularities. The arrest was made by the Odisha police. A shocked Jagan is said to have asked his police and the intel officials to get information about the deals of the former MLA. Recently, there were allegations that a first0time MLA has occupied a water tank in his constituency. Later, it was learnt that the YSRCP top leadership has severely reprimanded the MLA.

In North Andhra’s Rolugunta area too, there are allegations that the ruling party leaders and the mandal revenue official have colluded to gobble up 125 acres. There are allegations that at least Rs 5 crore changed hands in this deal. In another incident that came to light, an MLA from North Andhra wanted to gobble up a 12.26 acre land for just 18.7 crore. The actual cost of the land is more than Rs 100 crore. The High Court had issued a stay order on the attempt to buy this land by paying peanuts.

YS jagan is said to be worried about the spate of such incidents in all parts of the state. Though he has asked the MLAs not to meddle in land deals, several MLAs and top leaders of the party are said to have been involved in several such deals.