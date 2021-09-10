It is now almost certain that YSRCP supremo and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to grant Speaker Tammineni Seetaram’s wish. Tammineni has for long been demanding that he wants to have one last stint as a minister before making a bow one last time. For the past two years, Tammineni has time and again expressed the wish to work as a minister under YS Jagan.

It now appears that Jagan has finally agreed to give Tammineni one last chance. When he undertakes the next reshuffle, which is likely in October, he is said to be thinking of making Tammineni a minister. If sources are to be believed, he is said to be thinking of making another politician from Srikakulam the speaker. Sources say that senior leader and former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao is likely to be made the next speaker.

Dharmana has been sulking for quite some time at not being made a minister in Jagan’s council of minister. His brother Krishna Das has been made a minister, but Dharmana Prasada Rao has been sidelined. Now the sources say that another minister from Srikakulam S Appala Raju may be replaced by Tammineni and Dharmana Prasada could take Tammineni’s place. So, Jagan can keep both Dharmana brothers and Tammineni happy. And the speaker’s post will remain with Srikakulam district.

Dharmana Prasada Rao is a very senior politician and has worked as a minister for two terms under late YSR. From 2014 till 2019, he has worked as an opposition MLA. Now that YSRCP is in power, he wants to be a minister. But now, he appears to have settled for the speaker’s post. One needs to wait for the cabinet reshuffle to happen and the dreams of Tammineni and Dharmana to become a reality.