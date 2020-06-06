Detective director trying to patch up with Vishal

Detective, Telugu dubbed version of Thupparivalan, was a super hit movie. The tremendous success of the movie prompted Mysskin – Vishal duo to start a sequel for the movie. However the director Mysskin walked out of the project after a big fight with Vishal couple of months ago and Vishal decided to weild the mega phone by himself. But in a recent interview, director Mysskin revealed that he missed Vishal dearly indicating his intention to patch up with Vishal.

The issue:

Thupparivalan 2, sequel movie starring Vishal and Prasanna in the lead started by Mysskin after the success of their previous movie. The movie bankrolled by actor Vishal himself under his banner Vishal Film Factory . But Mysskin and Vishal had a rift because of the exceeding budget. Vishal’s version is that, Mysskin asked for Rs. 40 crores more than the stipulated budget of the film. Mysskin’s version is that, he got offers from lot of producers after the success of their previous film, but he gave it to Vishal as he requested that he wanted to come out of debts. Anyway, this led to a huge fight between Vishal and Mysskin and the director walked out of the project. Director also alleged that Vishal used offensive language against him and physically attacked his brother.

Director’s latest comments on Vishal indicate his mood to patch up:

Mysskin is a talented director in Tamil industry. His movie Pissasu ( dubbed in Telugu as Pisachi) created a trend in horror movies in Tamil. Now, in a recent interview, Mysskin revealed that he missed Vishal dearly. The talented director said that they had a difference of opinion while making the movie. He went on to say that he does not want Vishal to apologise on this issue. Mysskin added, he still has a lot of love and respect for Vishal and sees him as his younger brother.

Will Mysskin join the sequel again:

But the director did not make any comments on joining back the movie which is currently being directed by Vishal himself. Nonetheless, his latest comments are seen as director’s intention to patch up with Vishal. We will have to wait and see whether Vishal also makes a positive move and joins back Mysskin.