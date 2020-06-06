Jagan betrayals and failures pushed AP into an abyss: TDP

Telugu Desam Party former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has lashed out at the ruling YCP’s challenge for a debate on the one year performance of Jaganmohan Reddy rule when compared to the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime. Jagan Reddy misrule has pushed Andhra Pradesh into a deep abyss with no chance for any recovery for the next 20 years considering how YCP mafia gangs were systematically smashing all public properties including temples and schools.

The TDP leader advised Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikant Reddy not to make boastful challenges for debates with Chandrababu Naidu or Lokesh in Kuppam. Instead, the Chief Minister should face common people for a debate in Tadepalli itself to find out how the general public were vexed with his rule in just one year. Right now, AP people were frustrated with the settlements, looting and plundering by YCP coterie in land, sand, liquor, temples, schools and everywhere.

Mr. Uma said even temples were not being spared as the YCP regime started gifting away TTD lands at Tirumala to its favoured Swamijis in a very unprecedented manner. The latest GO 165 was issued to give away 4,871 sft prime land atop Seven Hills to a Swamiji who is a YCP activist. Also, Rs. 2.5 Cr scam took place in Srisailam temple while thousands of crores worth properties of Simhachalam Temple have fallen in the eyes of the YCP leaders who were camping in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Uma asked whether non-fulfillment of promises to DWCRA women and cancellation of Anna Canteens were not part of the ongoing destruction of poor people’s lives. Jagan Reddy promised total waiver of DWCRA loans but did not give a single rupee now. Even under Amma Vodi, only 42 lakh students out of the total 80 lakh were given Rs 15,000 cash assistance. The remaining students were disqualified on condition that only one benefit per mother. Even this money was taken back by Jagan Government under its dubious ‘Nanna Buddi’ which hiked liquor prices abnormally.

The ex MLA deplored that Jagan Reddy betrayed even tailors and nayi brahmins by putting trade licence as a condition for getting Rs. 10,000 year benefit. Getting a trade licence itself costs Rs. 15,000 per year. While there are 9 lakh vehicles in the State, YCP gave Vahana Mitra cash only for 2.26 lakh drivers but tried to get lots of publicity.