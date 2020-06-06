Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to have a bunch of pan Indian actors

Allu Arjun and Sukumar felt that Pushpa is a story that should be told for the pan Indian audience. The film will release next year in all the Indian languages. Allu Arjun’s rugged de-glam look received a top class response. But impressing the audience across all the languages is not an easy job. The story should have a universal appeal and the team should get the right actors. Sukumar decided to rope in several actors from other languages to get the film a pan Indian touch.

Vijay Sethupathi is already in talks for a crucial role. Pushpa will also have a powerful woman role and Sukumar is in plans to rope a Bollywood actor for the role. Some other actors from Kannada and Malayalam will be picked up for the film. The shoot of the film is expected to start in August and the makers are in plans to release Pushpa for summer 2021. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady.