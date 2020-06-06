Nagababu tweets on Hindu temples’ governance in tune with BJP stand

Janasena leader and Mega brother Nagababu touched one more controversial point through his tweets. He demanded that the governance of Hindu religious institutes should be given to the people who are striving for religion and are not associated with any political party.

Nagababu tweeted, “MP Satya pal singh said the demand from people any hindu temples should not governed by state governments.good move from the central govt at last.i too demand same all hindu temples should be run non govt persons and highest religious people in hindu dharma. Great preachers like chaganti koteswara rao garu,garikapati narasimha rao garu,samavedham shanmukha sharma garu,and our geetha gangadhar garu..its a demand from all religious hindu people.all temples come under non govt trustees. Any state govts or central govt should not involve in religious institutional matters,unless it harms or disturbance or nuisance to general public.”

Mp satya pal singh said the demand from people any hindu temples should not governed by state governments.good move from the central govt at last.i too demand same all hindu temples should be run non govt persons and highest religious people in hindu dharma…contdg pic.twitter.com/SaUpo432qU — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) June 6, 2020

Unlike his previous tweets that received mixed response, this tweet got unanimous positive response from Hindu people. Some of them even reminded recent incident of film actor Prithvi being sacked from his position from SVBC channel and found fault with the appointment of political and controversial person by YSRCP government to such positions.

We will have to wait and see how the religious people mentioned by Nagababu respond to his appeal.