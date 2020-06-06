Telangana government’s U-Turn for Film Shoots

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with a bunch of celebrities met Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav after which they met Telangana Chief Minister KCR. The government was positive and asked Telugu cinema bigwigs to come up with the guidelines that should be followed on the sets to grant permissions. But things changed eventually and the number of cases in and around Hyderabad are increasing on a regular basis.

As per the latest update, the Telangana government is now reconsidering their decision and they are not completely positive for the film shoots. Some of the producers and actors too are not ready to join the sets immediately. Tollywood producers will sure feel the pressure as the budgets would go up because of the special guidelines. Sanitizers, PPE sets, face masks, thermal scanners and other equipment would cost them a bomb and they should be maintained on the sets on a regular basis.

After collecting the feedback from several celebrities, the government decided to grant permission for shoots in August and not before that.