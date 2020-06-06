Balakrishna not attending Tollywood meet with YS Jagan

Nandamuri Balakrishna created a stir after he said that he was not invited for the meetings that are conducted in Chiranjeevi’s residence recently. Hence, the industry biggies informed Nandamuri Balakrishna about the meeting that will be held on June 9th in Andhra Pradesh. Tollywood celebrities will be meeting AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Balakrishna will stay away from the meeting.

Balakrishna will be celebrating his 60th birthday on June 10th and he will not be available for the meeting because of his prior plans. His family members arranged a get together on the occasion. As per the update, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli, Trivikram and others will attend the meeting in YS Jagan’s office in Amaravati.