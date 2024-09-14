Devara to release with Hiked Prices

The previous government in Andhra Pradesh has created many problems for producers and the ticket prices have been slashed for some of the films. Especially, Pawan Kalyan’s films were targeted. The new governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are favourable for hiked ticket prices if the formal requests are placed. Devara is the next big release for Tollywood and the film is releasing on September 27th. The makers have placed the requests before both the governments and they are approved. But the official confirmation will arrive on Monday. As speculated on social media, the prices are not true.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi acquired the theatrical rights for the Telugu states and he is monitoring the work. Devara is a mass entertainer packed with action and it is directed by Koratala Siva. NTR plays a dual role in Devara and Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady. Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist and Anirudh scored the music. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers of Devara.