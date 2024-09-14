Once bete noire, now a trusted lieutenant

Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy aka Jagga Reddy, the controversial leader from Sangareddy, is emerging as the trusted lieutenant of CM Revanth Reddy. The senior leader in Telangana Congress, who is also party’s working president, is leaving no stone unturned to defend CM Revanth Reddy, in each and every issue.

A normally vociferous speaker, Jagga Reddy is launching scathing attack on TRS top trio KCR, KTR and Harish Rao, whenever Opposition BRS leaders are taking shots at CM Revanth. Either in case of farm loan waiver, HYDRA or latestly in case of ‘Arikepudi Gandhi Vs Kaushik Reddy’ issue, Jagga Reddy has been vehemently hitting back at BRS top brass, in a bid to safeguard CM Revanth Reddy.

The outright support of Jagga Reddy to CM Revanth Reddy is surprising everyone, who have been accustomed to Congress-mark politics. We rarely see, powerful Congress leaders wholeheartedly supporting each other or unconditionally rallying behind the boss in Congress.

In case of Jagga Reddy, it is even more amusing, as he had unequivocally opposed Revanth Reddy’s leadership when Congress was in Opposition. He had even complained to Congress High Command against Revanth Reddy and publicly vowed to take on then TPCC President.

But after Congress High Command chose Revanth Reddy for the top job, Jagga Reddy took a complete U-turn. From being a vocal critic and opponent to loyal friend of CM, Jagga Reddy has completely transformed himself, proving the adage ‘there are no permanent friends and permanent enemies in politics’ true.

The selection of T Nirmala, wife of Jagga Reddy, as the chairman of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporatiom (TSIIC) has also played a key role in transforming Jagga Reddy’s approach towards CM Revanth Reddy. TSIIC is cash rich and very important corporation, which plays a key role in land allocation and infrastructure development for industries in the state.

By entrusting a very important TSIIC to Nirmala Jagga Reddy inspite of Jagga Reddy’s defeat in Sangareddy constituency, CM Revanth Reddy has won over the firebrand leader.

