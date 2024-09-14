Official: Thalapathy69 Announced

Tamil Superstar Vijay will soon make his full time debut into Tamil Nadu politics and his party will contest in the Assembly elections that are scheduled in the state in 2026. The actor’s last film is announced officially today and it will be directed by H Vinoth. KVN Productions are the producers and Vijay is charging Rs 220 crores as fee for the film. Telugu producer DVV Danayya was on board to bankroll this project but he dropped out after Vijay quoted huge remuneration for the film. The female lead is yet to be announced and speculations say Pooja Hegde is the frontrunner for the heroine’s role.

Anirudh scores the music for this untitled film and Thalapathy69 is said to be a social drama packed with action. The shooting formalities of the film will start soon and the film hits the screens in October 2025. “The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving in Oct 2025 ” told the makers. Vijay’s recent film GOAT is a disaster at the box-office.