Ram’s Huge Quote of Remuneration worrying his Producers

iSmart Shankar happened to be the last super hit film of Ram. The youngster who made sensible and emotional family entertainers over the years has shifted his complete focus on action films and mass entertainers. After iSmart Shankar, Ram worked on films like RED, The Warrior, Skanda and Double iSmart. All these films are rejected badly and ended up as disasters. One more worrying factor is his remuneration. Ram is not much bothered about the market calculations and he is always strict on his remuneration. There are speculations that the actor receives his complete remuneration before he dubs for the film.

Ram is holding talks with several producers and he is quoting Rs 25-28 crores for his upcoming movies. Despite a slide in the digital and satellite deals, Ram is strict on his stand. He also delivered four disasters in a row and there is no stable theatrical market for Ram. At this point of time, several producers are searching for other actors instead of approaching Ram. Ram is currently in talks with P Mahesh for his next and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Ram should rethink about big remuneration and he has to do promising films to make a comeback. Else, he would not be left with any options.