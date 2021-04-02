Develop RR, Medchal districts on par with Hyd: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to constitute a nodal agency headed by Chief secretary Somesh Kumar for the integrated development and for finding permanent solutions to the problems of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, which are developing fast and are integrated with the Hyderabad city.

The CM said that all the Assembly segments, municipalities and other important towns under these districts jurisdiction, construction of integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, town halls, laying of roads, developing the infrastructure like power, drinking water, cleanliness, repairing of the sewerages and drainages, finding a permanent solution to the traffic, floodwater, submerging of areas under flood water etc. are to be taken-up.

The CM instructed the CS to have meetings with the local ministers, MLAs, MLCs and officials of the departments concerned.

The CM held a review meeting on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan on Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts adjoining Hyderabad city and to implement an integrated plan for the development of infrastructure in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, which are part of Hyderabad, are developing fast. To keep pace with the changing times and the needs, there is a need to keep the plans for the integrated development of the municipalities and corporations in these areas. A comprehensive plan should be prepared for the integrated development of these

districts along with Hyderabad. We have to set up a nodal agency to monitor these developments regularly under the chairmanship of CS. People living in these districts, should get medical and educational facilities on par with Hyderabad. For this, local MLAs should prepare a plan based on the issues and needs in their constituencies”.

The CM advised that public representatives should have at least one meeting per month with the CS. The nodal officer should review the program regularly. The government is ready to provide adequate funds for this, the CM said.

As part of this, the CM said development works should be taken up in

all municipalities and municipal corporations in these districts.

The CM said all these areas have become a part of Hyderabad and since a lot of people from all over the country are coming here and settling down, plans should be prepared based on the growing needs.