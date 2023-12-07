Devil in theatres from December 29th

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram upcoming film, Devil- The Secret Agent will be releasing soon in theatres. The film stars Samyuktha and Malavika Nair in lead roles. The film is directed and bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his Abhishek Pictures banner.

The film is raising curiosity with every promotional content and audience eagerly waiting to witness this periodic spy thriller.

The film has everyone’s attention with already released banger teaser and with both singles released recently.

Today makers announced the much awaited release date with a striking poster faaturing multiple looks of Kalyan Ram and they were kickass. On December 29th, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Makers are currently preoccupied with post-production and promotional tasks

Abhishek Pictures, known for their remarkable productions, presents Devil. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring music while Soundar Rajan.S is handling cinematography. Gandhi Nadikudikar is overseeing the artwork.