Jagan lays stone for Rs 216 cr projects on Indrakeeladri

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched and laid foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth Rs 216.05 crore on Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanakadurga, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The Chief Minister laid the stone for the construction of Rs 15 crore staircase in front of the Rajagopuram, Rs. 13 crore elevated queue complex, Rs 27 crore Anna Prasadam Potu (kitchen), Rs 7 crore Puja Mandapam, Rs 30 crore Anna Prasada Bhavanam and the Rs 23.50 crore additional queue complex on the south side.

He also laid the stone for the works of Rs 33 core multi-level car parking facility, Rs 7.75 crore Maharaja Dwaram at Kanakadurga Nagar entrance, Rs 7.5 crore Rajamarg, Rs 18.30 crore remodelling of queue complex at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, Rs 5 crore granite yagasala, Rs 19 crore complex for devotees’ hair offerings and the Rs 10 crore multi-facility complex which includes cowshed.

The Chief Minister launched the Malleswara Swamy Vari temple constructed with a cost of Rs 5.60 lakh and the eight temples reconstructed with an expenditure of Rs 3.87 crore besides inaugurating the Rs 4.25 crore Indrakeeladri protection system, Rs 3.25 crore water management and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, Rs 5.66 crore solar power station and the temples of Vinayaka and Anjaneya constructed on the step-way.

Later, the Chief Minister had a darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga and received the blessings of vedic pandits. Officials gave him Prasadam and presented a portrait of the Goddess.

On arrival, he was welcomed with Poornakumbham by the Archakas of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.