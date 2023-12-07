Revanth Reddy takes oath as Chief Minister of Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday. He took the oath of office and secrecy at the L B Stadium in the presence of hundreds of his supporters.

Governor Tamilasi Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy. She also administered the oath to 11 ministers, who included Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as deputy chief minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Jupalli Krishna Rao, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka.

Congress former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, president Mallikharjuan Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah, deputy chief minister D K Siva Kumar and several other top leaders of the Congress party were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

He signed on the implementation of the six promises that he had made to the people of Telangana during his election campaign. He also signed the appointment letter to a physically challenged woman, giving her a government job.

Later, he visited the secretariat and took the charge as the new chief minister of the state. He also held a cabinet meeting in the evening. He allocated the portfolios to the new ministers in his cabinet.

Earlier in the day, he directed the officials to remove barricades at the Pragathi Bhavan and opened its gates for the people to come and meet him. He also named the Pragati Bhavan as Jyothirao Pule Praja Bhavan. He said that he would start meeting the people at the Praja Bhavan from Friday morning.

He also promised to fulfill all the election promises and bring Indiramma Rajyam to the people. He thanked every Congress worker and every voter for bringing Congress to power after ten years of bifurcation. He said that his government would also respect the sentiments of the families whose members have sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana.

Revanth Reddy thanked Congress former president Sonia Gandhi for giving Telangana state.