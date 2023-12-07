Megastar’s quote shocks Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju has plans to work with veteran actors like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. He has been trying hard to find the right scripts. Successful director Anil Ravipudi penned an engaging entertainer considering Megastar Chiranjeevi. Dil Raju gave the final approval for the idea. He met Megastar Chiranjeevi to discuss about the project and he was left in shock with the quoted remuneration. Chiranjeevi quoted a remuneration of Rs 70 crores and Dil Raju was left in shock with the quote.

For now, he decided to put the film on hold. The makers are making huge profits if Chiranjeevi’s films are faring well in theatres. Anil Sunkara lost big through Bhola Shankar and Mythri Movie Makers made decent profits through Waltair Veerayya. Dil Raju who is quite calculative kept the project on hold for now. Anil Ravipudi is working on Ravi Teja’s film for now.