Devil: Maaye Chesey will be out on September 19th

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film Devil is a period drama set in India during the Independence 1940’s. Expectations are sky high on the film, after the teaser release. Makers are currently busy with the post production works. The spy thriller will be hitting theatres pn November 24th, 2023.

The makers started the film’s musical promotions with the first single “Maaye Chesey” released update. Devil promises to take the audience on an unforgettable musical journey that will enchant everyone.

This beautiful melody sung by Sid Sriram will be out on September 19th. Harshavardhan Rameshwar scored a magical tune while Satya RV wrote the lyrics.

The release of “Maaye Chesey” marks the beginning of an exciting musical journey that will captivate the hearts of the listeners.

Samyuktha is playing the female lead. The movie is produced and directed by Abhishek Nama. It is bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures. Devil will be a period action spy thriller and it’s releasing in theatres on November 24th, 2023. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring music.