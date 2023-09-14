Youthful MAD first single

Advertisement

We always feel shallow for not finding someone to mingle with and also feel depressed for not being in a relationship when everyone around is moving ahead with their partners. MAD film boys though have something different and fun to say. They are saying that we should be proud to say that we are single. Going into the details, Proud’se Bolo I’m Single, first track from the album of MAD film has been released on 14th September. The soundtrack is going viral from the moment it landed on social media.

As many youngsters go through with these single-mingle issues, this track is setting steaming services on fire, too. Soon, this MAD first single might become the biggest and boldest party anthem of the year. Highly Talented Bheems Ceciroleo composed the song and his instrumentation adds an additional pep to the tune. Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are cast in this college hostel based edgy entertainer.

Kalyan Shankar is debuting with MAD as writer-director while Haarika Suryadevara is debuting as producer on Sithara Entertainments. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema is co-producing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting it. MAD movie is set to hit the screens, soon.