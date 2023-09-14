Tamil Producers to issue Red Card for Four Tamil Actors

The Tamil Producers Association has been quite angry with four Tamil actors Simbu, Vishal, Dhanush and Atharva. Despite several reminders, there is no response from the actors and the Tamil Producers Association confirmed that it would issue red cards for the four Tamil actors. Vishal has been facing allegations for misusing the funds of Tamil Producers Association. Dhanush has to complete the film produced by Thenandal Films and the complaints reached the association.

There are complaints on Simbu from Micheal Rayappan, the producer of Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. With the actors not responding, the Tamil Producers Association confirmed about issuing of red cards for the actors.