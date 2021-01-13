DGP blames social media for false news on temples

Finally, AP DGP Gautam Sawang has come out with a detailed explanation of his department on the ongoing attacks on temples. He said just 44 cases were important while all the other cases were insignificant and minor. The social media is to blame for all the misinformation campaign going on all over. False news is being spread willfully. But the police were working amid many challenges though 109 policemen died due to Coronavirus. Another 14,340 policemen suffered from the virus.

Sawang indirectly referred to Chandrababu Naidu comments on religion and said that false allegations were being made against the police out of political considerations. He said that some persons were attributing caste and religious feelings to the police officials. He deplored that he had not heard such baseless remarks during his 35 years of police career.

The DGP said that Ramatheertham temple was inspected three months ago itself. The efforts to install CCTV cameras on the hill steps was not possible as there was no current line. Now, these facilities were being provided. In two days, cameras will be installed there.

Sawang said that already, 43,000 cameras were installed in 13,000 temples. Geo tagging was given to over 58,871 temples in the State. The DGP said that over 180 cases were registered since September and 347 persons were arrested. Seven inter-state gangs were among those arrested. Over 15,000 village committees were formed all over the State.