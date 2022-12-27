Dhamaka has an excellent first Monday – 4 days Worldwide Collections

Dhamaka has an excellent Monday with a distributor share of over 3 cr in the Telugu States. The collections are more than 65 percent of the opening day which is excellent. The total share of the film in the Telugu States stands at 16 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr in the Telugu States and the film will cross that mark this week.

The worldwide gross of the film stands at 31.50 cr and the distributor share is near 18 Cr. The film is doing decent business in ROI markets and below par overseas.

Area 4 days Worldwide Collections Nizam 6.82 Cr Ceeded 2.84 Cr UA 2.02 Cr Guntur 1.07 Cr East 1.12 Cr Krishna 0.93 Cr West 0.73 Cr Nellore 0.45 Cr AP and TS 15.98 Cr (26.85 Cr gross) ROI 1 Cr (2.25 Cr) OS 0.90 Cr (2.30 Cr) Worldwide 17.88 Cr (31.40 Cr gross)