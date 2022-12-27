Balayya and Pawan Kalyan shooting for Unstoppable 2

Tollywood audience will witness the biggest-ever episode of Unstoppable 2. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will grace the event as special guest and the shoot of this latest episode started in Annapurna Studios today. Huge crowds gathered outside the studio to witness the glimpse of Pawan Kalyan. The shoot of this episode is expected to be completed in two days. Krish is the other guest in this episode. This episode of Unstoppable 2 is expected to stream on Aha early next year or during the Sankranthi weekend.

It would be quite thrilling to watch Balayya and Pawan Kalyan involved in a conversation about films and politics. Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Veera Simha Reddy which releases during the Sankranthi season. He also commenced the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s mass entertainer recently. Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. He lined up films with Harish Shankar and Sujeeth. The shoots of both these projects will start next year.