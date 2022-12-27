Pic Talk: NTR and Pranathi from their New York Holiday

Young Tiger NTR flew down to USA along with his family to ring the Christmas and New Year. The actor will spend a month in USA and he has been posting some of exclusive pictures from his vacation. NTR posted a click of him with his wife Pranathi from his New York holiday. The duo is spotted posing on the streets of New York in the chilling weather. Tarak is expected to return back before Sankranthi and he will commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film in February. The pan-Indian attempt will release in 2023 and Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to play the leading lady. More details awaited.

