2022 Tollywood Box office: A series of Surprising Blockbusters

2022 turned out to be a surprise package for Telugu cinema. Several big-budget attempts fell short of expectations and ended up as duds while 2022 reported several surprising hits. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju took the Sankranthi advantage and recovered the investments. Ravi Teja’s Khiladi ended up as a disaster in February. DJ Tillu was the surprise hit of the month and the film made massive money. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak thrilled his fans and the Tollywood audience. Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam ended up as a huge disappointment and the actor’s looks were badly criticized.

SS Rajamouli is back with a bang with RRR and the film ended up as one of the biggest hits of the year. The performances of NTR and Ram Charan are appreciated widely. Varun Tej’s Ghani turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the actor as the film reported poor openings. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya also had Ram Charan in a crucial role is one of the biggest disasters of Tollywood. Koratala Siva was badly trolled for his work. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata managed to recover the investment but fell short of blockbuster status. F3, the sequel of F2 was sold for exorbitant prices and the film failed to recover the investment though it impressed the audience.

Adivi Sesh scored one more hit with Major. Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki left the actor disappointed. The urban rom-com fell flat. Rana Daggubati’s different attempt Virata Parvam too ended up as a disappointment. Gopichand delivered one more flop with Pakka Commercial. Ram’s The Warrior generated enough buzz but the film fell short of expectations. Naga Chaitanya delivered the biggest flop in his career with Thank You. Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty missed the target by miles. Kalyanram made a massive comeback with Bimbisara and the film is declared as the biggest hit for the actor. The sequel for the film is currently under process.

Sita Ramam turned out to be the surprise hit of the year. This Dulquer Salman starrer opened on a dull note and the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. Hanu Raghavapudi is back with this film. Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam ended up as a disappointment. Nikhil scored a pan-Indian hit with Karthikeya 2 and the film surpassed the box-office with some big numbers. Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are trolled for months because of their attempt Liger. Puri was targeted like never before and Liger also joined the list of biggest disasters.

Vaisshnav Tej’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga ended up as a dud. Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham impressed the multiplex crowds but could not bring big numbers in the final run. Naga Shaurya continued his failure streak with Krishna Vrinda Vihari. Sree Vishnu’s Alluri is a bigger disappointment. Kiran Abbavaram delivered two flops with Sammathame and Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavaadini. Nagarjuna’s The Ghost is a massive disaster. Chiranjeevi’s God Father ended up on a decent note but the film left the buyers in losses. Allari Naresh, Manchu Vishnu, Allu Sirish and Vishwak Sen could not taste success this year. Masooda was the surprising film of November and this horror thriller made decent.

Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 raked good money and emerged as a hit. Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka made good money over the Christmas weekend and it is holding well during the weekdays. Nikhil’s 18 Pages failed to impress the audience. Among the dubbing films, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara emerged as sensational hits. Hollywood film Avatar 2 opened on a super strong note in Telugu states and also had a great second weekend. Tollywood had several surprising hits and many more disasters in 2022.