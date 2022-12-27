Sree Leela becomes the talk of Tollywood

Telugu beauty Sree Leela made her debut with Pelli SandaD and her looks, dance moves were widely appreciated. She bagged numerous offers in no time and her second film Dhamaka released during the Christmas weekend. Sree Leela’s screen presence, performance and dance moves are an asset for this Ravi Teja starrer. Her energetic dance moves in the songs are widely appreciated. The actress is currently pursuing her medicine and is attending exams. Sree Leela has been promoting the film all over and her dedication is appreciated.

Sree Leela is all excited about her next film with Ram. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and it is a mass entertainer. Sree Leela is waiting to shake leg with Ram who is a terrific dancer. Sree Leela is also romancing Nithiin in his next and she has three other Telugu films lined up. Sree Leela is also done with a couple of Kannada films. Sree Leela is charging more than a crore per film and is the new sensation of Tollywood. Sree Leela became the talk of Tollywood because of many reasons and is turning out to be the hit machine of Telugu cinema.