BRS govt may challenge HC order in MLAs’ poaching case

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government is likely to file an appeal against Telangana High Court order transferring MLAs’ poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who was the complainant in the case, said after receiving the copy of the court order, they would analyse it and decide their future course of action.

“We will study the order and then decide whether to go for an appeal in the High Court or approach the Supreme Court,” the BRS legislator told reporters after a single judge bench of the High Court handed over the case to the CBI.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy pronounced the orders on the petitions of the accused who argued that they have no faith in the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government.

The judge quashed the Government Order (GO) issued by the state government constituting the SIT to probe the case.

On a request by the state government, the High Court kept in suspension its order until the final copy of the judgment is received.

Rohith Reddy voiced the apprehension that the BJP may use the CBI to shield the accused who were caught red-handed while trying to lure the four MLAs with offers of huge money to make them switch loyalties to the BJP.

He reiterated that the BJP was using its ‘trishul’ (trident) of the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) against its political opponents.

The MLA said since they used ED against him but found nothing, they will now use CBI.

Rohith Reddy said he had filed a petition in the High Court challenging his questioning by the ED in the case. He wondered why the Central agency was questioning the complainant and not the accused.

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the court order and termed it a victory of the truth. Its leaders said the BRS tried to use the case to malign BJP.

BJP leader and lawyer Ramchandra Rao said the way the police handled the case had raised doubts from the beginning. He pointed out that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had addressed a press conference to make public evidence in the case.