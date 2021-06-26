Dhanush signs his second Telugu film

Tamil actor Dhanush is keen to work with Tollywood directors. Sekhar Kammula will direct the Tollywood debut film of Dhanush and the announcement was made recently. The film starts rolling once Dhanush is done with his current projects. From the last couple of days, there are speculations that Dhanush gave his formal nod for his second Telugu film. Young director Venky Atluri who recently directed Nithiin’s Rang De impressed Dhanush with the script.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce this prestigious project on Sithara Entertainments banner. Telugu360 exclusively learned that the project kickstarts this year and the script work is happening currently. Dhanush is said to be taking up Venky Atluri’s film before Sekhar Kammula’s project. Dhanush is demanding huge remuneration for his Telugu films. Several other actors like Suriya, Vijay are all set for Tollywood debut soon.