Exclusive: Pushpa makers lose big through early trading

Stylish Star Allu Arjun gave his nod to top director Sukumar for Pushpa even before the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pushpa was planned on a huge budget as per the script and the makers closed most of the deals in 2019. As per the early trading, the producers pocketed close to Rs 60 crores through the non-theatrical deals. Things changed after the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which ended up as the biggest hit in Allu Arjun’s career.

As per the current market trend, the makers would have pocketed close to Rs 100 crores through the deals that are closed in 2019. Mythri Movie Makers lost handsome profits because of the early trading. Pushpa teaser clocked a record number of views and the expectations are huge. The film will also release in two parts and the deals for the second installment are yet to be closed. Allu Arjun resumes the shoot of Pushpa from July 5th in Goa and the pending portions will be completed in two quick schedules. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Fahad Fazil is the lead antagonist.