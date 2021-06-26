Jagan’s water war: Is TDP the real target?

Is Jagan’s water war aimed at decimating the Opposition Telugu Desam Party? This is the doubt being expressed in the political circles. The sudden sprouting of the issue of Krishna waters despite the bonhomie and understanding between both KCR and YS Jagan is making the political circles sit up and take notice.

Those in the know say that the TRS knew about YS Jagan’s plans for irrigating Rayalaseema region with the help of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation. In fact, the party and the Telangana government were silent when the tenders for the project were called. In return, Jagan did not speak up over the projects that the Telangana government undertook on both Krishna and Godavari rivers. Then, why did this sudden flare up? Why are the TRS ministers, who are not even remotely connected to the irrigation department, speaking the loudest?

The real aim in Telangana, analysts say, is to put the BJP on the mat in Huzurabad bypolls. The BJP being a national party, will have to speak in two tones – one supporting AP and the other speaking up for Telangana. This will weaken its case in Huzurabad.

But, Jagan too has his own plan ready. By playing along with KCR, he can emerge as the protector of the AP’s water interests. He and his ministers will talk about the overall development vision for Rayalaseema. The Opposition TDP will be forced to stand by YS Jagan. It cannot criticize him as that would be seen as supporting KCR. Support or oppose, the TDP will only cede ground to the YSRCP in AP. Hence Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to play the savior for Rayalaseema. The YSRCP would say that the TDP did nothing for Rayalaseema when it was in power.

So, for Jagan, Rayalaseema lift irrigation dispute is a weapon to attack TDP. His idea is to weaken the TDP and make some key Rayalaseema TDP leaders to join the YSRCP. Jagan is ready with his plan. Is Chandrababu ready with a counter-plan?