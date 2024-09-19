Dhanush to direct his Fourth Film: Deets Inside

Multi-talented actor, writer and director Dhanush is all set to take one more project after the super success of his recent directorial Raayan. After Pa Paandi, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi and Raayan, Dhanush will direct his fourth film and the details are announced officially today. The film is titled Idly Kadai and Dhanush released the title poster of the film. The actor will play the lead role in Idly Kadai apart from directing the project. The film is said to be a rural drama and it also features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Ashok Selvan, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran playing other important roles.

Idly Kadai will be directed by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films. Red Giant Movies are the co-producers. GV Prakash Kumar is on board to score the music for Idly Kadai and the shoot commences very soon. Dhanush is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and the film also features Tollywood actor Nagarjuna playing a prominent role. Kubera is slated for 2025 release. Dhanush is also busy with Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic directed by Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran. He will soon make his Bollywood comeback with Tere Ishq Mein directed by Anand L Rai.