TTD Laddu Scam: Shocking Test Results

Recent laboratory tests have revealed shocking facts about the Tirupati laddus, sparking concern among devotees and this also initiated a heated political debate in Andhra Pradesh. Tirupati Laddu is offered as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati and it is now at the center of a controversy involving allegations of substandard ingredients. Test reports revealed the use of beef tallow, fish oil, and palm oil in the preparation of these laddus, with claims that animal fat has been substituted for the traditional ghee.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous government of using poor-quality ingredients in the sacred sweets, while the YSRCP already denied these allegations on a strong note.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the body responsible for managing the temple and its offerings will now face intense scrutiny. The Vigilance department has reportedly conducted tests and provided clarification on the matter, but there are lot of questions that have to be answered.

TDP minister Anam Venkataramana Reddy presented the test reports from a top Gujarat laboratory to the media, escalating the political tension. He accused several prominent YSRCP leaders, including the former TTD chairman and the Ex-CM Ys Jagan, of involvement in the issue. Tirumala Devotees are expressing concern about the quality and purity of the prasadam, calling for stricter quality control measures.

