Urvashi Rautela responds about Dating Rumors

Urvashi Rautela, a model-actress, has been the subject of dating rumors with cricketer Rishabh Pant. In an interview, Rautela directly dismissed these ongoing rumors, stating that they are unfounded. She prefers to keep her personal life private and is focused on her career and the work she is passionate about. Rautela emphasized the need to address such matters with transparency and concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. She expressed her confusion over why some pages get overly excited about creating meme material. Rautela further discussed the challenges of dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumors about her personal life. She manages this by concentrating on her work and personal growth, addressing rumors with clarity and honesty while maintaining her privacy, and surrounding herself with supportive people to stay grounded and focused on her goals.

Nanditha Swetha will appear in the film NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, as well as in the movie Baap, which was directed by Ahmed Khan. She is also set to star in Welcome To The Jungle, which combines action and drama, and in the sequel Kasoor 2. Furthermore, she is currently collaborating on an international music project with Jason Derulo.