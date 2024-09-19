KK Survey gives shocking prediction to BJP

Kiran Kondeti, popular psephologist and poll strategist, gave shocking prediction over upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The young psephologist, who shot to fame with AP Assembly election results, announced that BJP will receive a drubbing in the Haryana Assembly elections.

Revealing the pre-poll survey results of Haryana, founder CEO of KK Surveys and Strategies, said that BJP will face a humiliating defeat in the northern state, as it will lose two out of three seats in the Assembly battle.

Going further he called BJP as a sinking Titanic ship. The reason why KK called BJP a sinking Titanic is, according to his observation, BJP will continue its poor show even in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and other states.

KK cited lack of development, poverty, farmers anger over PM Modi Govt, growing acceptance of Rahul Gandhi by public, as the probable reasons for BJP’s defeat.

Kiran Kondeti, has earned reputation as the reliable poll strategist in Telugu states due to his past work. So his sensational prediction about Haryana Assembly elections, will surely worry saffron cadre, while bringing cheers to Congress.

Elections to 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5. Results will be announced on October 8.

