Dhanush’s Telugu film in Trouble

Tamil actor Dhanush signed two straight Telugu films and one among them is titled Sir. Venky Atluri is the director and the film had a grand launch. The regular shoot commenced on January 5th and the first schedule is completed. Then came the third wave of coronavirus and the shoot is put on hold. There are strong speculations that all is not well between Venky Atluri and the film’s producer S Naga Vamsi. Venky wanted to head for the shoot while the team is not ready to shoot during these pandemic situations. The latest jolt came after the film’s cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan walked out of the project due to creative differences.

Dhanush too is low currently after he announced a divorce from his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Dhanush’s Telugu film Sir is now in trouble. The makers are in plans to replace the cinematographer and resume the shoot soon. The shoot may start in February if all goes well. Sir is a social drama that takes on the education system of the country. Sithara Entertainments and Forture Four Cinemas are the producers of Sir.