Anushka Sharma’s Rs 400 Cr deal with Netflix

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma slowed down an actress after getting married. The actress is producing several projects and most of them received critical acclaim from the audience. Anushka Sharma along with her brother Karnesh Sharma is producing films and web series on Clean Slate Filmz. Paatal Lok and Bulbbul received good response from the Indian audience. The latest news is that Anushka Sharma inked a massive deal with Netflix to produce original content. The deal includes multiple movies and web series. Paatal Lok 2 is currently under process and Anushka Sharma will also feature in one of the films for Netflix.

There are talks that Anushka Sharma will feature in the biopic of Jhulan Goswami which is titled Chakda Express. Two other web series titled Mai and Qala are currently in production. Five other projects are in discussion stages and Anushka Sharma inked the deal recently. She is keen to produce more content in the coming years in association with the digital giant. Anushka Sharma is married to star cricketer Virat Kohli and the duo has a baby girl Vaamika.