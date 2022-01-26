Megastar tested positive for Covid-19

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest celebrity to be tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has been shooting for Bhola Shankar from the past few days. Chiranjeevi took his official twitter page to reveal that he is Covid-19 positive. “Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!” posted Chiranjeevi.

The actor is in home quarantine and the shoot of Bhola Shankar is now kept on hold. The shoot will resume soon after the actor recovers completely and returns back. He has Acharya ready for release and Chiranjeevi is also shooting for God Father and Bobby’s untitled film. Chiru also signed a film in the direction of Venky Kudumula and the shoot commences later this year. Wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi garu a speedy recovery.

