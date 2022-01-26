Five Telugu films lined up for February Release

The third wave of coronavirus hit the country and the daily reported cases are high. Health researchers say that the wave would calm down soon and Tollywood is gearing up for several releases in February. The makers of Ravi Teja’s Khiladi reconfirmed that the film will stick for February 11th release. The film will also have a grand release in Hindi. DJ Tillu is one small film that has been making enough noise all over and the new release date will be announced this week. The promotions of the film are going on currently. Sudheer Babu’s romantic drama Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali too will release in February and top production house Mythri Movie Makers are backing the project. Rajasekhar’s Shekar is ready for release and the makers are keen to release the film in the month of February.

There are a lot of discussions about Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak which is announced for February 25th release. The makers are yet to take the final call and the film will hit the screens on the announced date if normalcy returns. A possible solution for the ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh would be a huge boost for Bheemla Nayak. As of today, five films are aiming February release and the new release dates of all these films will be out before the end of January.